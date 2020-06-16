Soccer moms demanding refund after Spring season canceled by COVID-19

COVID-19 canceled the spring soccer season for parents and their children.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — If soccer is a game of endurance and patience, some Jacksonville parents have exhausted their patience.

"I don't think they're being ethical," said Julie Ebersole.

COVID-19 canceled the spring season for parents and their children. Those who signed up with Florida Elite Soccer Academy are demanding a refund and getting frustrated.

The On Your Side team has received several emails. Nicole Pesant said her loss is $600. That's how much she paid and now she wants a refund.

"We are a family of six on one income, a refund could have bought us a week of groceries," she wrote.

Ebersole in her email said she paid $1300 plus $875 for tournament fees. She said Florida Elite Soccer Academy offers her zoom training to take the place of the spring season, but that is not what she paid for.

Reached by phone, Ebersole said her agreement is for games and tournaments.

"They're saying that 'we are going to offer a 10% discount for those that come back and we are going to offer training sessions in the summer,' well that is not what I paid for," said Ebersole.

Ebersole said her daughter has participated in the program for four years and this is the first time they have been given a reason to lose trust in the organization.

"I'm just looking for half of what we paid because my daughter had a winter season," she said.

Generally speaking, refunds are subject to the terms of the contract and she did not have a copy readily available.

On Your Side reached out to Florida Elite Soccer Academy.

Emails were sent to the Executive Director Sean Bubb and to President Steven Mail for comment.

We even left voice mail messages, so far no response from the sports organization.

Vittorio Ferrara, another parent told us he enrolled his 12 year old and it cost him about $400.

"She attended approximately four practices before COVID-19, but zero games. Now Florida Elite is trying to offer us 10% off of fall registration, yet we have asked several times for a refund," wrote Ferrara, " They just started these training sessions to try to save face but I didn’t sign my daughter up for summer soccer."

Ebersole said the parents have done their part, not the organization needs to to its part.

"We have held up our end of the contract," she said.