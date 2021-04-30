Allergies effect 50 million Americans and is the 6th leading cause of chronic illness so it is more than a nuisance and should be taken more seriously. Keep track of your symptoms and note when they increase, where they happen and for how long. Important note outside is that hair spray allows pollen to stick to your hear and indoor mold and dust mites are a problem. Sometimes medicine is necessary and a safe go-to would be Flonase.
Snuffing out our long sneeze season
Allergies are nothing to sneeze at here on the First Coast and Dr. Tania Elliot helps us manage them better.