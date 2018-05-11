Saturday Night Live host Pete Davidson mocked retired Navy SEAL and Texas Congressional District 2 Republican nominee Dan Crenshaw in one of the show's recent skits.

Davidson offered some of his comedic "first impressions" of candidates, prefacing his monologue with "the midterm elections are obviously a huge deal. And after I had to move back in with my mom, I started paying attention to them."

Among the "gross" people Davidson said he realized were running for office was Crenshaw, along with Florida Gov. Rick Scott, Peter King - Republican congressman in New York.

Of Crenshaw, Davidson said jokingly, "this guy's kind of cool, Dan Crenshaw. You may be surprised to hear he's a Congressional candidate from Texas and not a hitman in a porno movie. I'm sorry, I know he lost his eye in war, or whatever. Whatever, all right."

Crenshaw lost his eye while serving on his third tour overseas in Afghanistan. He went on serve two more tours overseas.

Crenshaw responded on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

Good rule in life: I try hard not to offend; I try harder not to be offended. That being said, I hope @nbcsnl recognizes that vets don’t deserve to see their wounds used as punchlines for bad jokes. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) November 4, 2018

Critics have accused Davidson of mocking the war veteran.

“Saturday Night Live and cast member Pete Davidson’s attempts to mock decorated war hero, Retired Lt. Commander Dan Crenshaw, are utterly abhorrent. Crenshaw served ten years in the Navy and lost his eye from an IED while serving our country,” said Republican Party of Texas Chairman James Dickey. “The show’s decision to belittle Dan Crenshaw belittles all veterans. This is what we have come to expect from progressives and celebrity elites. Veterans, as aptly stated by the National Republican Congressional Committee, are not laughing. Saturday Night Live, NBC and Davidson must apologize not only to Dan Crenshaw, but to every veteran and their families who have sacrificed so much to defend our freedoms.

“Texas can send the country a message that these outrageous actions of the left have no place in the Lone Star State by voting Straight Republican on Tuesday.”

Crenshaw's opponent, Democratic nominee Todd Litton, also responded. He said "No matter what side of the aisle you're on, Dan's military service and sacrifice for our country are to be admired and appreciated. Period."

No matter what side of the aisle you’re on, Dan’s military service and sacrifice for our country are to be admired and appreciated. Period. — Todd Litton (@toddlitton) November 4, 2018

