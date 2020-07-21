Snakes displaced by booming First Coast population make their presence known

It's peak snake season, but it's not just hot weather that's bringing them out.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nocatee, Oakleaf Plantation, Wildlight: Just a few of the massive housing developments going up around the First Coast to accommodate the booming population.

The number of people in Jacksonville alone rose nearly 11 percent from 2017 to last year, according to the Census.

It’s growing at a faster rate than the state is – more than six times faster.

But as the land is developed, the wildlife is pushed out – including the animal that probably gives most people the willies - snakes.

Native Floridians grow up learning the safe ones from the poisonous ones, but the newcomers helping to spur that population growth sometimes need a lesson. Still, no one is immune to a bad run-in.

Dennis Melvin of Jacksonville was letting his year-old pup Auggie out the evening of July 11. Auggie was bitten by a cottonmouth water moccasin. Thankfully, Melvin and his wife were able to kill and identify the snake and get Auggie help within an hour.

"His paw was swelling up immediately," Melvin said.

Brandon Booth with A1 Trapper Wildlife Removal says cottonmouth moccasins, diamondback and pygmy rattlesnakes and coral snakes are the dangerous species on the First Coast.

"They like to follow the Intracoastal and the ocean a lot, living around it, because there’s lots of food for them," he said.

And the building development inevitably means more human-snake encounters.

"Because it’s pushing snakes out of areas where they’ve been used to being forever," Booth said.

Sometimes the snakes to near or even into homes. Here's what to look for if you cross paths with one.

"The head on a viper is always going to be bigger because they have the venom sacs on the lower jowl," Booth said.

But the coral snake – the deadliest – isn’t a viper. Many sources say venomous snakes generally have slit-shaped eyes, while round-eyed snakes are harmless to humans.

"My advice is, if you don’t know what it is, stay away from it and call somebody like me," Booth said.

Just ask Dennis Melvin and Auggie. Although this dog's encounter could have been far worse.

"He’s definitely back to being himself, for the most part," Melvin said.