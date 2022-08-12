Smoking and vaping ban for St. Augustine parks

“Smoking Prohibited at Public Parks. It shall be unlawful for any person to smoke or use vapor-generating devices within the boundaries of any park owned by the city, which is generally open to the public as a public space, consistent with Chapter 386.209, Florida Statutes (b) It shall be unlawful for any person to smoke or use vapor-generating devices at the Willie Galimore Public Pool located at Eddie Vickers Park pursuant to posted signs consistent with Chapter 386.209, Florida Statutes. (c) Offenses under this section shall be punishable as a civil infraction with a ‘penalty of no more than one hundred dollars (100.00) per violation."