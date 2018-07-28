A smoking ban will go in effect Tuesday, July 31, for people living in public housing, meaning tenants will no longer be able to use cigarettes, cigars or pipes in their units.

The ruling is from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Office (HUD). The ban also prohibits smoking outside within 25 feet of public housing grounds.

The new rule is meant to cut down on secondhand smoke and the risk of smoking-related fires in residential buildings.

Click here for the full list of Florida's smoke-free housing.

