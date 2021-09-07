Two adults, child safe after smoke alarm alerts them to house fire in Jacksonville

The fire happened in the 10600 block of Brighton Hills Circle North, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A family is safe after a fire broke out in their home early Friday morning on Jacksonville's Southside.

The fire happened in the 10600 block of Brighton Hills Circle North, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD says the fire initially started in the garage then spread to the attic.

Two adults and one child were able to get out of the home after smoke detectors went off, crews say. However, they have been temporarily displaced as a result of the blaze.

Roughly 30 firefighters responded and were able to get the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

The State Fire Marshall is investigating.

The smell of smoke is wafting down the street. I’m told everyone is out of the house. Multiple @THEJFRD units on scene still working the fire. @FCN2go https://t.co/ns83l581lM pic.twitter.com/Ons0D15ZMO — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) July 9, 2021

Crews are responding to the 10600 block of Brighton Hills Circle N to a residential structure fire…E44 is on scene advising heavy fire showing. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) July 9, 2021