Small plane crashes down in Hilliard backyard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A small aircraft crashed into the backyard of a Hilliard home on Wednesday morning, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

The single-engine fixed-wing plane crashed behind a house on Eastwood Road around 10:30 a.m., officials said. The pilot was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, out of caution.

The pilot said his plane stalled, causing him to plummet into a tree before crashing into the ground. The wreck caused a small fuel leak, NCSO said. The proper agencies have been notified.