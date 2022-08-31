x
Small plane crashes down in Hilliard backyard

The pilot was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, out of caution, officials said.
Credit: Nassau County Sheriff's Office

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A small aircraft crashed into the backyard of a Hilliard home on Wednesday morning, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

The single-engine fixed-wing plane crashed behind a house on Eastwood Road around 10:30 a.m., officials said. The pilot was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, out of caution. 

The pilot said his plane stalled, causing him to plummet into a tree before crashing into the ground. The wreck caused a small fuel leak, NCSO said. The proper agencies have been notified. 

Credit: Nassau County Sheriff's Office
A small aircraft crashed into a backyard in Nassau County.
Credit: Nassau County Sheriff's Office

This is a developing story.

