Small plane crashes at Northeast Florida Regional Airport in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — First responders in St. Augustine are on the scene of a small plane crash at Northeast Florida Regional Airport.
St. Johns County Fire Rescue and St. Augustine Fire Department are currently on the scene.
When crews arrived on the scene, the plane was fully engulfed in a fire, however, the fire has since been extinguished, according to St. Johns County Fire Rescue.
It is unclear at this time how many people were aboard the plane or if there are any injuries.
Details are very limited at this time. First Coast News will update this story as more information is made available.