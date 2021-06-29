Small plane crashes at Northeast Florida Regional Airport in St. Augustine

It is unclear at this time how many people were aboard the plane or if there are any injuries.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — First responders in St. Augustine are on the scene of a small plane crash at Northeast Florida Regional Airport.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue and St. Augustine Fire Department are currently on the scene.

When crews arrived on the scene, the plane was fully engulfed in a fire, however, the fire has since been extinguished, according to St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

It is unclear at this time how many people were aboard the plane or if there are any injuries.