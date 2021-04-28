Deadly small plane crash investigation underway in Clay County

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a small plane crash with "multiple fatalities" off Violet Way and Carter Spencer Road in Middleburg.

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office and Clay County Fire Rescue are on the scene of a deadly small plane crash in Middleburg Tuesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol tweeted that the crash involves "multiple fatalities" and a single aircraft. The crash site is in a wooded area, FHP said.

The crash happened off Violet Way at the end of Carter Spencer Road, the sheriff's office said in a news release. Investigators are asking anyone who is in the area to avoid the location.

Florida Highway Patrol is handling the investigation, CCSO said.

First Coast News has a crew on the way to the scene and will continue to update this developing story.