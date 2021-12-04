x
Small child dies after drowning in neighbor’s pool, police say

The incident happened in the 1300 block of River Hills Court shortly after 2 p.m.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says a child is dead after drowning in a pool in the Oak Haven neighborhood near Arlington Saturday afternoon.

Police say the small child wandered away from their home. After leaving home, the child was found in a neighbor’s pool, JSO says.

The child was transported to a local hospital where they died, police say.

At this time this incident appears to be accidental, however, an investigation is ongoing. 

