Small child dies after drowning in neighbor’s pool, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says a child is dead after drowning in a pool in the Oak Haven neighborhood near Arlington Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 1300 block of River Hills Court shortly after 2 p.m.



Police say the small child wandered away from their home. After leaving home, the child was found in a neighbor’s pool, JSO says.



The child was transported to a local hospital where they died, police say.