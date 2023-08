Pictures show a small recreational aircraft that went down in the woods off Zoo Parkway.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A recreational aircraft crashed in the woods near Zoo Parkway Saturday morning, according to the Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department.

The aircraft, which was badly damaged, appeared to be an ultralight model.

Pilots do not usually need a license to drive these types of aircrafts.

JFRD responded to the scene. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.