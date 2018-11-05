JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A horrific, fiery crash between a motorcycle and a semi-truck on Wednesday now leaves a father of five dead. Chris Allen was only 43 years old when he died in the collision on I-295 and Baymeadows Road.

Florida Highway Patrol says Allen was reportedly speeding and weaving in and out of traffic until he collided with a pick-up truck and was ejected from his bike, and then was ran over.

His sister Christal Robles hopes her family's heartbreak can help save someone else’s life by learning a simple lesson: slow down.

"I don’t know if he was showing off or was just in a hurry to get back to work and thought he could just whip through on that motorcycle you know, but now, I’ll never get to see him again," Robles said.

She admits her brother could be a daredevil sometimes, but she never expected this to happen.

"He thought he was invincible, that’s why my boys loved him and everything, but it catches up with you, you still have to be safe, now we’re left with just memories," she said.

Allen was a grandfather, an uncle and, most importantly, a father, with three daughters and two sons, the youngest just 3-years-old.

"He won't be able to watch his kids grow up," she said, "Now he’s dead and gone, we’ll never get to see him again, all because of a mistake. I don't know how to deal with that."

If not for your own sake, be more careful for your family’s sake. That’s her message now. She hopes everyone hitting the road heeds her warning.

"I hope it makes people wake up, who are reckless with their driving," she said. "People should take their time, not be in a hurry, it’s not worth it, it doesn’t matter if you’re late, at least you have your life. Life is too precious and short."

Motorcycle crash statistics from Florida Highway Patrol, according to Signal4Analytics:

Motorcycle Crashes:

2017 Statewide: 11,235

2018 Statewide: 3,853

2017 Troop G: 914

2018 Troop G: 269

2017 Duval Co: 555

2018 Duval Co: 167

Motorcycle Fatal Crashes (out of overall totals above):

2017 Statewide: 509

2018 Statewide: 162

2017 Troop G: 48

2018 Troop G: 12

2017 Duval Co: 24

2018 Duval Co: 8

