The mother of Trenton Fort, a teenager shot to death in Nassau County, says gun violence has to end.

Paige Hall and Thareus Fort, Trenton Fort's parents, visited a memorial for their son set up at West Nassau High School. Trenton Fort was a 10th grader and member of the school's football team.

Flowers, cards and balloons of his jersey number 21 lined a portion of the fence. Though the students and the family are devastated, the tragedy has brought the community together.

Trenton Fort's parents say the well wishes of the community are giving them strength.

“People leaving things for Trenton, I’m just very grateful,” says Hall.

Trenton Fort's brother and friends leave flowers and a card at his memorial site at West Nassau High School.

First Coast News

The Nassau County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Trenton Fort was killed by his classmate over drugs and that at least two suspects will be charged with a felony battery on a person over 65.

First Coast News wanted to know why the police said this was a "drug deal gone bad," and what the reported altercation with a 65-year-old that has to do with Trenton Fort’s death?

First Coast News called the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. It said because an investigation is ongoing, it can’t comment yet on the drug deal. It also said the altercation with a person over 65 is a strange but separate incident involving the same people.

Though Fort’s parents have many questions, they know one thing, “it’s gun violence and it’s senseless and it’s gotta stop because my child was killed for nothing, for nothing,” Hall said.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said they would likely release the names of the suspects involved Wednesday.

For now, the community is left wondering with many questions unanswered.