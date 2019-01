No injuries have been reported after a house fire broke out in Northwest Jacksonville Monday afternoon.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a call about a house on fire in the 3700 block of Juliet Leia Circle South at 2:50 p.m.

A photo obtained by First Coast News shows that the fire was primarily in the garage.

A house caught fire in Northwest Jacksonville, displacing six people.

FCN Viewer

The American Red Cross is currently assisting the six adults who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.