Six apartments and a house ignite in Atlantic Beach structure fire

It took two hours to get the fire under control, officials said. Some of the six apartment units that caught fire were completely destroyed.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Six units in an Atlantic Beach apartment complex caught "heavy" fire at about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to Captain Eric Proswimmer with the Jacksonville Fire Rescue. The fire than spread to the attic of another home.

Firefighters called for a second alarm "immediately," Proswimmer said -- multiple alarm fires mean a fire is severe and difficult to contain.

No injuries were reported at this time and none of the residents have asked for Red Cross assistance, Proswimmer said.

It was reported initially that there were people inside, but they had all gotten themselves outside by the time JFRD arrived, only three minutes after the initial call. Firefighters did pull a dog out of one of the buildings.

Some of the apartment complex residents were lucky -- their apartments were only partially damaged. But some of the apartments were destroyed, and those who live there will be without a home, Proswimmer said.

It's unclear whether the house involved in the fire will be livable, but it has sustained severe damage.

The State Fire Marshall is on the scene and will investigate the cause. One of the reasons the fire was so bad was because the buildings had cedar shake siding, which Proswimmer said is "highly flammable and spreads."