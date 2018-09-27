JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to reports of a chemical leak near Samuel W. Wolfson High School.

Around 11 a.m., JFRD tweeted that its hazmat team was called out to the 7000 block of Powers Ave and that more crews were en route. Around 11:30 a.m., JFRD said the situation was under control and that crews were leaving the scene.

The Hazmat Team has been called to the 7000 block of Powers Ave for a reported chemical leak. More crews are en route. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) September 27, 2018

That situation is now under control… Our units are now leaving the scene. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) September 27, 2018

Duval County Public Schools told First Coast News that it wasn't a chemical leak.

At this time, no other information was released.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

© 2018 WTLV