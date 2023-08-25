Site St. Augustine of abandoned roadside attraction sold to become apartments

The 18.5 acre site sold for $7.7 million on SR 16 in St. Augustine.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Sold.

The site of an abandoned roadside attraction in St. Augustine has changed hands.

Along State Road 16 in St. Augustine, there is an abandoned roadside attraction.

The tourist trap was created to look like an old jail, and then an animal attraction, and a flea market. It all shut down in the 1980's.

Now, its vine-covered gates and odd buildings have a new owner. This week, the owner of the abandoned attraction sold the land to Arlington Properties out of Birmingham, Alabama. That land plus the parcels next-door total 18.5 acres. It all sold for $7.7 million according to Craig Cunningham of St. Johns Commercial Properties.

St. Johns County commissioners approved building an apartment complex on the land last year, which was a good year before the property sale was complete. Now the 18.5 acres will become 240 apartment units. The new owners are the same ones who built the Tapestry Westland Village on Jacksonville’s Southside.

Some people – including Donna Cole whose Why Knot Marine business has been across the road for the past 38 years -- are concerned about the extra traffic 240 units will bring to State Road 16.

"I don't want to see it go to apartments. That's too many people," Cole said.

The former owner had held onto the property for decades, long after the attraction’s buildings welcomed children’s laughter and tourists’ dollars. Now it will be home to buildings that are shiny and new.