A group of sisters is on a mission to find their long-lost sister who was adopted at birth out of Jacksonville, Florida 21 years ago.

Kylia Johnson posted on Twitter saying they are searching for a girl who was born on Jan. 2, 1997 at St. Vincent's Hospital. She weighed 6 lbs. 7 oz. and measured 20 inches long.

She said their birth mom gave her the name Aysha (pronounced Asia) Monet, but believes her name could have changed.

Johnson said Aysha was adopted by a couple who lived in Jupiter, Florida at the time. She said her adopted father was a policeman and her adopted mother was a teacher.

"She looks JUST like me and Lex based off her baby pic," Johnson tweeted.

Johnson currently lives in Tallahassee. One sister in the photo lives in Orlando and another sister lives in Jacksonville. She said their mom is still in Jacksonville, as well.

