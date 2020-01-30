A single mother of two was reportedly carjacked at gunpoint and robbed last Wednesday outside of her Westside apartment.

On Jan. 22, around 6 p.m., the woman said she was walking up the stairs of her apartment carrying her 2-year-old daughter and 7-month-old son when a man ran up behind her and pointed a gun to her head.

"I was scared that he was going to shoot me, that something would happen to my kids, that my kids would see mommy die," she said on a GoFundMe page. "I was terrified. I couldn’t stop crying, I begged him to not do this."

The man then took her keys, met up with two other individuals and ran down the stairs, the woman said. As she went to dial 911, the man reappeared and pointed the gun at her face and demanded that she tell him how to get into her car.

"I complied, he then took my phone, got into my car and sped off… taking my wallet, ID, Social security card, my debit cards, my money, my keys to my car and my apartment...," she said.

The woman said she is now left with nothing but she is thankful that she nor her children were injured, according to the GoFundMe page.

On Thursday, the carjacking victim and her sister were on their way to a job interview when they said they spotted her car at a gas station on Normandy.

Two women were seen exiting the vehicle and police were able to bring them into custody for questioning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. But the driver fled the scene, led police on a chase before crashing the vehicle, JSO said.

Following the crash, the driver took off on foot. JSO says it knows the identity of the driver, but not yet releasing that information because it is an active investigation.

They are still working to determine if the driver is the same person who committed the carjacking, police said.

A GoFundMe was created to help the woman raise $5,000 for a new car and replace some of the items that were stolen.