Floods, roaches and mold: Single mother of four wants out of her apartment on San Pablo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For two years, Kellie Barlow called her apartment at Spinnaker Reach, home. Lately, it does not feel like home and her heart is not in it. To the single mother of four, living in her apartment is like living outside.

She's sharing the apartment with others that made it their home.

"Been living on my own since 16, and I've never lived with roaches," Barlow said. "And I'm from [New] Jersey."

Her stay at the Spinnaker Reach apartments in the San Pablo area is anything but pleasant. What was once a home, turned into a trap. To Barlow, living there makes her feel less of a mother.

"And I have my children living in something like this, it's not right," Barlow said while holding back tears.

The 31-year-old single mother can't catch a break. She mentioned how she left her apartment for a week because she was on vacation. Barlow said she came back to an apartment that was flooded, with roaches and mold. She claims management told her a leak happened while she was gone.

First Coast News reached out to the apartment complex and asked how they're helping Barlow. Someone from management said they cannot comment. With her lease up in two months, Barlow said management gave her the option to break her lease, but she would have to pay.

"Just let me go free," Barlow said.