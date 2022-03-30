'Since the day he was born, he changed her life:' Mother of 18-month-old speaks out after son dies in septic tank

She last saw her son on Sunday, the day he disappeared. The 18-month-old's body was found the next day in a septic tank near his home.

CRESCENT CITY, Fla. — A loss that has left a mother heartbroken. The past couple days have been an emotional rollercoaster for Maria Lara.

Since her son, Jose Lara, died, Lara mentioned how she has good days and there are days she's feeling sad.

She last saw her son on Sunday, the day he disappeared. The 18-month-old's body was found the next day in a septic tank near his home.

Officials believe Jose wandered off while his mother was taking care of one of his siblings inside the house. To Sheriff "Gator" DeLoach, it appeared Jose stepped on rotten plywood that was covering the tank, and he fell in.

"One of our leadership team members made the call to drain that septic tank," DeLoach explained. "It was at that moment, we unfortunately discovered the child's body."

Despite the heavy heartache, Lara said reminds herself that she has two other babies to care for. That is what is keeping her strong during this time of grief.

To Lara, her son was an affectionate child who loved to play and hug.

"Since the day he was born, he changed her life," a member of Lara's family translated to First Coast News.

However, Lara is not alone in her grief. While the family wrapped their arms around her, so is the Putnam County community. Kandice Huffstutler said she's using her Zumba dance classes to raise money. All the proceeds would go towards funeral expenses.

"Part of being a good neighbor is extending kindness to others," Huffstutler said. "Maria had really touched my heart... We just want everybody to embrace them."

While Lara holds on to the precious memories of her son, she said she is grateful for the support from the community.