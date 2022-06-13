Silver alert update: 76-year-old with dementia missing from Marion County has been located

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Update: Rano "Reno" McGowan, 76, has been located in Alabama. He is alive and being reunited with family, according to a statement from Marion County Sheriff's Office.
The MCSO had previously released a silver alert for Rano McGowan on Sunday, saying:
He is diagnosed with dementia and was last seen driving his white Chrevolet pickup truck. His license plate number is JHWI31.
Rano is a 5'9 white male, approximately 210 pounds, with brown eyes and grey hair.
His vehicle was last spotted Saturday, going northbound on US Highway 441 at the intersection of SE Sunset Harbor Road. He may be attempting to travel to the area of Adairsville, Georgia.