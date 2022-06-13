Silver alert update: 76-year-old with dementia missing from Marion County has been located

Rano "Reno" McGowan, 76, has been located in Alabama. He is being reunited with family.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Update: Rano "Reno" McGowan, 76, has been located in Alabama. He is alive and being reunited with family, according to a statement from Marion County Sheriff's Office.

The MCSO had previously released a silver alert for Rano McGowan on Sunday, saying:

He is diagnosed with dementia and was last seen driving his white Chrevolet pickup truck. His license plate number is JHWI31.

Rano is a 5'9 white male, approximately 210 pounds, with brown eyes and grey hair.