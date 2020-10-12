Silver Alert issued for Putnam County man with dementia

Around 8:30 a.m., deputies say Ronald’s vehicle was recorded at the corner of SW 13th Street and University Avenue in Gainesville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Putnam County man who has a history of dementia.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says Ronald Mason, 78, of Interlachen, left his home early Thursday in a white 2006 Toyota Tundra.

Deputies say Mason is believed to have his two pitbulls with him, one is brown and the other is black and white. Family members say Mason was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a light blue sweatshirt with pictures of deer and brown loafers

Around 8:30 a.m., deputies say Mason’s vehicle was recorded at the corner of SW 13th Street and University Avenue in Gainesville.

Family members reported that Mason left earlier this year and made his way all the way to Georgia before being located.