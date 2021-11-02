Silver Alert issued for missing Clay County woman

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert for a missing 74-year-old woman.
Laura Bates was last seen at Walgreens in Fleming Island at about 4:50 p.m. Monday afternoon. She was driving a 2007 cream-colored Ford Escape SUV with the Florida tag IMJA16.
Bates is a white female who is 5'2'' with a thin build. She has brown hair and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a tie-dyed shirt, ball cap and carrying a yellow purse.
Bates is in a declining mental state, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office. She may be lost.
Anyone with information on where she may be is urged to call the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 904-264-6512.