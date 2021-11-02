Silver Alert issued for missing Clay County woman

Laura Bates was last seen at Walgreens in Fleming Island at about 4:50 p.m. Monday afternoon.

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert for a missing 74-year-old woman.

Laura Bates was last seen at Walgreens in Fleming Island at about 4:50 p.m. Monday afternoon. She was driving a 2007 cream-colored Ford Escape SUV with the Florida tag IMJA16.

Bates is a white female who is 5'2'' with a thin build. She has brown hair and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a tie-dyed shirt, ball cap and carrying a yellow purse.

Bates is in a declining mental state, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office. She may be lost.