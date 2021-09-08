Silver Alert issued for missing 79-year-old Clay County woman

The 79-year-old was last seen around 11:30 a.m. leaving her home on Glades Road in the Middleburg area.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 79-year-old woman.

Deputies say Carole Paterson was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday leaving her home on Glades Road in the Middleburg area.

Paterson was heading to her doctor's appointment at St. Vincent's Clay but never arrived.

She has mild dementia and was last seen driving southbound on Blanding Blvd. in a metallic grey 2017 Dodge Journey with FL. Tag ISZV63 around 1:30 p.m.

If you've seen Paterson or the vehicle and know of her whereabouts, please call the Communications Center at (904) 264-6512 or by dialing/texting 911.