A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 73-year-old Clay County man last seen leaving the Middleburg area, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

James Geiger was last seen leaving the area of 2088 Falcon Run Ln. South. The sheriff's office said he was driving his 2018 blue Subaru Outback Florida with the Florida license plate LILT1. Geiger was last seen wearing beige pants and a plaid shirt.