JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A silver alert was issued for James Craig Hewett, a 76-year-old one-legged man with dementia, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Hewett was last seen Thursday around 6:30 a.m. driving a lime green Hyundai Accent with a Florida tag 2589PV.

Hewett is described ot be 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, bald with blue eyes and a gray beard. He is missing a leg and uses crutches.

Hewett also has dementia and is in need of medication.

If you see him, please call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

© 2018 WTLV