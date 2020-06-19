Silver alert issued for 68-year-old St. Johns County woman with 'diminished mental capacities'

Doris Satterfield was last seen driving a 2008 red Toyota Matrix. She's described to be white with brown hair, hazel eyes and 5-foot-4-inches.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help finding a missing 68-year-old woman with "diminished mental capacities," deputies say.

A silver alert was issued for Doris Satterfield, who was last seen driving a 2008 red Toyota Matrix in the area of County Road 210 West in the Russell Sampson Road area around 1 p.m. Thursday, June 18.

Her vehicle has the Florida tag of ILC 151.

Satterfield is described to be white with brown hair, hazel eyes and 5-foot-4-inches. Her weight is unknown and what she is currently wearing is unknown.