Silver alert issued for 80-year-old Putnam man

Ronald Mason was last seen Tuesday in Interlachen, Florida. He may be traveling in a 2006, white Toyota Tundra, FL tag number Z133BT.

INTERLACHEN, Fla. — A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for Ronald Mason, 80, last seen in the area of the 300 block of Keuka Lake Trail in Interlachen, Florida.

Deputies say he may be traveling in a 2006, white Toyota Tundra, Florida tag number Z133BT.

The vehicle has a white camper top attached to the bed of the truck.

Mason is 5'09", approximately 225 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes.