x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Silver alert for missing 72-year-old from Fernandina Beach, may be in Perry

Richard Burton Cramer was last seen on Monday at 3 p.m. and is believed to have early stages of dementia. If you have seen him, call 904-277-7342.
Credit: FPBD
Richard Burton Cramer is pictured here. If you believe you have seen him, call 904-277-7342.

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Richard Burton Cramer, 72, is missing in Fernandina Beach.

He was last seen Monday at 3:00 p.m. He is 6' and 182 pounds with a thin build. He has brown hair, grey hair with sunspots and a gray mustache. He also has a scar on his left hand.

He is believed to have early stages of dementia. He may be driving a 2016 Extended Cab Nissan Frontier with the license plate Y72BCH. 

He is believed to be traveling west on I-10. He used his credit card at a Citgo station in Perry, Florida, at 10:17 a.m. Tuesday.

Credit: FPBD
Richard Burton Cramer is pictured here. If you believe you have seen him, call 904-277-7342.

    

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Scientists at the University of Florida help discover a safer form of fentanyl

Before You Leave, Check This Out