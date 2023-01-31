Silver alert for missing 72-year-old from Fernandina Beach, may be in Perry

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Richard Burton Cramer, 72, is missing in Fernandina Beach.
He was last seen Monday at 3:00 p.m. He is 6' and 182 pounds with a thin build. He has brown hair, grey hair with sunspots and a gray mustache. He also has a scar on his left hand.
He is believed to have early stages of dementia. He may be driving a 2016 Extended Cab Nissan Frontier with the license plate Y72BCH.
He is believed to be traveling west on I-10. He used his credit card at a Citgo station in Perry, Florida, at 10:17 a.m. Tuesday.