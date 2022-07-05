Jacksonville organization for moms of murdered children is meeting Saturday for a brunch in honor of Mother's Day.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A group in Jacksonville is coming together in time for Mother’s Day to honor those who live without their children.

‘Silent Women Speaking’ is hosting a brunch on Sunday for mothers who lost their kids to gun violence.

NaTasha Green lost her son 3 years ago.

“He was a fun kid, bubbly and he loved McDonald’s... he loved to dance but could not dance,” said Green.

Green remembers the happier moments with her son, Tedrick.

She says holidays like Mother’s day aren’t celebrated in her household because they get her down.

“Losing my mom and my grandmother, it’s a hard thing for me to celebrate because I don’t have those I want to celebrate with,” said Green.

Green is a part of an entire community of women who feel the pain she’s going through.

That’s the purpose of ‘Silent Women Speaking.’

The organizer says she wants to help moms heal.

“My purpose for this movement is to bring grieving moms together to help them adapt to what it is they are going through,” said Haraka Carswell, organizer.

“Someone knows who is doing these killings,” said Green.

“Someone is housing these animals and not saying anything until it’s on their doorsteps,” she said.