'Significant' kinds of trees may put a controversial car wash on hold in St. Augustine

A car wash planned next to Fish Island Preserve gets green light from the water management district but a tree report may slow plans.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A spotless car wash next to pristine conservation land? Some people in St. Augustine say it doesn’t make sense.

But it’s already in the works. The car wash has gotten needed permits.

However, the plan may have hit a snag on some protected trees.

Janet Patten is one of many St. Augustine locals who fought to keep Fish Island undeveloped a couple of years ago.

"It’s just so peaceful," she said.

And they won. The state bought and preserved the land on the southeast side of the 312 Bridge.

Last year, Gate Petroleum announced plans to build a 24-bay car wash, right next to the preserve.

"Have you ever seen a car wash next to a nature preserve? It’s crazy," Patten told First Coast News Friday.

At the end of March, Gate Petroleum got a green light to proceed from the St. Johns River Water Management District. It issued Gate an environmental resource permit for the construction of a stormwater management treatment area for the car wash.

But trees may now be throwing shade on Gate’s plan.

According to an arborist report for the City of St. Augustine, several trees on the Gate-owned property (as well as the state-owned property that Gate's retention-like pond would be on) are considered “significant.”

That means you can’t cut them down unless you get the city’s permission.

And for now, that halts the car wash.

A Gate Petroleum spokesperson told First Coast News Friday that it looks forward to reviewing the arborist’s report and determining the next steps.

JB Miller is a retired land resource specialist the city hired to manage Fish Island as it is turned into a passive park.

He told First Coast News Friday, "I can live with it. Are there better uses next to it? Of course! But Gate bought the property and they have every right to develop it as long as they meet all the rules. And they've met all the rules."

Patten would rather not see the car wash next to Fish Island.