Person bit by shark off Siesta Key

SIESTA KEY, Fla. — A person was bit by a shark Tuesday morning off the coast of Siesta Key.
The Sarasota County Fire Department responded just before 8:30 a.m. to the area of Point of Rocks Circle and Crescent Street to help the person, according to WWSB-TV.
They were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment.
The hospital confirmed to the TV station that a person was brought in for a shark bite but could not provide any more information, citing medical privacy laws.
