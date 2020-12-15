Person bit by shark off Siesta Key

They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

SIESTA KEY, Fla. — A person was bit by a shark Tuesday morning off the coast of Siesta Key.

The Sarasota County Fire Department responded just before 8:30 a.m. to the area of Point of Rocks Circle and Crescent Street to help the person, according to WWSB-TV.

They were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The hospital confirmed to the TV station that a person was brought in for a shark bite but could not provide any more information, citing medical privacy laws.

