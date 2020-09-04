So you are sick of washing your hands? Our kids don't want to do it either, at least not for the full time they're supposed to.

Well, maybe Joe Gaskin can help. Gaskin is a popular children's librarian at Willowbranch Library in Riverside. Families always crowd around him while he delivers everything from peppy songs to treasure hunts. At least that was the case before the library's doors closed to promote social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, Gaskin has written an upbeat, 30-second song to get everyone liking that hand-washing thing again.

Sing along, share with your friends, and most of all, listen to his last sentence!

Thanks, Mr. Joe, for this Bright Spot.

