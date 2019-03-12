JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Investigators have not released an official cause of a Tuesday morning fire that spread from one shrimp boat to another. Both boats were docked near the Safe Harbor Seafood restaurant and sunk as a result of the fire.

Multiple crews responded to fight the flames, including Naval Station Mayport and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

On a good day, shrimping boats can bring in close to 15,000 pounds of shrimp, and with market value for some at $12 per pound, that could mean about $180,000 in profit for businesses.

That profit, however, could take a slight hit as a result of the fire.

In Florida, most days are good for finding fresh seafood, that is especially true in Mayport at the family-owned Safe Harbor Market.

“It’s a good time of year to be shrimping," the restaurant's owner, Chris Wooten, said. "It couldn’t have happened at a worse time."

RELATED: Two shrimp boats sink at Mayport dock, pollution containment boom deployed

Wooten sympathizes with the owners of the boats as they are now without business.

“Every boat down is production,” he said.

If you’re looking to add shrimp for your holiday meals, Wooten says supply will be limited in some places following this fire.

“It will be limited, I mean our places will have it," he said. "All the regulars that we sell to will, but you take a hit.”

While there may be a handful of shrimp at markets and boats to bring them in, there are two families without work and that’s a hit to the entire fishing community.

“You make hay when the sun shines and this is the time of year they do real well, it’s just terrible all the way around," Wooten said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.