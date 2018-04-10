Glynn County Police are searching for a man who may be a victim of a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a convenience store Wednesday night.

The shooting happened outside Parker's convenience store at 4412 New Jesup Hwy at around 8:20 p.m. just as investigators pulled into the parking lot in an unmarked vehicle.

Investigators noticed a verbal argument in the parking lot between a man and the occupants of another vehicle. Investigators heard gunshots and one man fled the scene.

No injuries have been reported and investigators are trying to identify the man seen fleeing the scene. It is believed he may be a victim. He his described as a black male with braids or twists in his hair and was wearing a white T-shirt with dark shorts. He was seen driving a white four-door passenger car, possibly a Buick.

If you have any information on the this man or witnessed the shooting, call Glynn County Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 912-554-7802 or the Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.

