ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Augustine police are investigating a shooting that took place at the No Name Bar early Tuesday morning.

“The people on the patio sort of stepped back and looked, it was all fast, it happened fast.”

Warren Merrill, owner of the No Name Bar describes what witnesses told him when a man fired his gun several times.

He believes the man and a group of friends tried getting into the bar.

“What I understand is they were denied service because they were seen passing IDs amongst each other. No altercation just a few words.”

Merrill says the man snatched the fake ID out of the bouncer’s hand.

“Snatched it from the bartender and they left. Then an hour later, came back and he was the one that was shooting and running,” Merrill said.

They handed their surveillance footage over to the St. Augustine Police Department who is investigating.

No one has been arrested yet.

Merrill says the bar has seen its typical scuffles and arguments, but never a man firing a gun because he could not get in.

Merrill is grateful that the injuries were not serious.

“I don’t know where those bullets went, if he’s running and shooting over his shoulder, it could’ve gone over there, hit anyone, if you’re running and shooting who knows where those bullets are going.”

Police said a man fired shots at the bar on 16 S. Castillo Dr. at around 12:38 a.m. and fled the scene.

No one was shot, but two people sustained minor injuries from shrapnel, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.