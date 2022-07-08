Woman expected to be OK after shooting on Jacksonville's Southside

Woman shot near Bartram Park and Philips Highway, two others detained.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman who was shot Friday afternoon on Jacksonville's Southside is expected to be OK, said Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sergeant Mack during a press conference.

Around 1:20 p.m. JSO Officers responded to a person shot on the 12900 block of Ludo Road near Bartram Park and Philips Highway, police said.

A woman with non-life-threatening injuries was taken to the hospital, police says.

As far as detectives can tell, the incident happened inside a residence, and no information on what kind of gun was used have been released, Mack said.

Two people were detained, according to Mack. Detectives don't think anyone else was involved, nor do they think there is any outstanding danger to the public.