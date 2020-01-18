JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after he was shot in the leg during a drive-by shooting in Arlington Saturday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The victim told police someone had shot at him from a red vehicle in the 3000 block of Justina Road.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information about this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers 1-866-845-TIPS.

