One dead after shooting on Jacksonville's Westside, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a shooting incident on Jacksonville's Westside Sunday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO says at approximately 10:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 2500 block of Jammes Road regarding a shooting.

Upon arrival, police say a man in his early 20s was located with at least one fatal gunshot wound.

Police say they are canvassing the area for potential witnesses as well as surveillance video.