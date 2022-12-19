One dead after shooting on Jacksonville's Westside, police say

x
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a shooting incident on Jacksonville's Westside Sunday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO says at approximately 10:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 2500 block of Jammes Road regarding a shooting.

Upon arrival, police say a man in his early 20s was located with at least one fatal gunshot wound.

Police say they are canvassing the area for potential witnesses as well as surveillance video.

Anyone with information is urged to call the JSO non-emergency number at 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

