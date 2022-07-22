Shooting on Jacksonville's Westside Friday

JSO reports a man was shot at 460 Lane Avenue South.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot Friday morning around 7 a.m. on the Westside, according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened at 460 Lane Avenue South, JSO said.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, JSO Sergeant Barnes said. They were shot in arm by a handgun.

JSO was notified about the shooting by a phone call, Sgt. Barnes said. It happened in the parking lot across the street from a gas station.

Deputies don't know who the suspect is, Barnes said. The victim was undergoing surgery and JSO will speak to them after.