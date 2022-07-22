Shooting on Jacksonville's Westside Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot Friday morning around 7 a.m. on the Westside, according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
The incident happened at 460 Lane Avenue South, JSO said.
One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, JSO Sergeant Barnes said. They were shot in arm by a handgun.
JSO was notified about the shooting by a phone call, Sgt. Barnes said. It happened in the parking lot across the street from a gas station.
Deputies don't know who the suspect is, Barnes said. The victim was undergoing surgery and JSO will speak to them after.
If you have any other information about this incident, please call the JSO non-emergency number (904) 630-0500, Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS, or the JSO crime tips email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org