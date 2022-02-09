Shooting in Oceanway, suspect in custody

The shooting happened Friday on Kaylor Lane around 1:30 p.m., Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. The victim had non-life threatening injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 1:30 p.m. Friday a man was shot in Oceanway on the 2000 block of Kaylor Lane, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sergeant B. L. Barnes said. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Barnes said an adult male suspect is in custody and they believe this is an isolated incident.

The victim is a young man and is still in the hospital, Barnes continued. No age was given.

Violent Crimes Detectives are currently conducting their investigation.

Barnes said the shooting was in no way related to First Coast High School.