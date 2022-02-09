x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Shooting in Oceanway, suspect in custody

The shooting happened Friday on Kaylor Lane around 1:30 p.m., Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. The victim had non-life threatening injuries.

More Videos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 1:30 p.m. Friday a man was shot in Oceanway on the 2000 block of Kaylor Lane, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sergeant B. L. Barnes said. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Barnes said an adult male suspect is in custody and they believe this is an isolated incident. 

The victim is a young man and is still in the hospital, Barnes continued. No age was given.

Violent Crimes Detectives are currently conducting their investigation.

Barnes said the shooting was in no way related to First Coast High School.

If you have any other information about this incident, please call the JSO non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out