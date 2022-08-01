x
Sunday night Shooting in Northwest Jacksonville

Two men involved in a shooting on Gullege Drive were able to take themselves to the hospital.
Credit: Tegna

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men were involved in a shooting in Northwest Jacksonville around 1:30 a.m., according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

Deputies responded to the scene at 8300 Gullege Drive, JSO said. The men had non-life threatening injuries and were able to take themselves to the hospital.

Violent Crimes Detectives are investigating, JSO said. Deputies believe it was an isolated incident, however, the suspect is unknown and still outstanding.

If you have any other information about this incident, please call the JSO non-emergency number (904) 630-0500, Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS, or the JSO crime tips email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

