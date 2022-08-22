Shooting: One dead inside home on Jacksonville's Westside

An unidentified man is dead inside a home Monday morning after a shooting on the 3500 block of Kingston Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An unidentified man is dead Monday morning after a shooting on the Westside, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sergeant Cayenne said.

Around 1:30 a.m. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on the 3500 block of Kingston Street, according to Sgt. Cayenne.

When deputies and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue arrived they found an unidentified man shot inside a home, and he was pronounced dead, Sgt. Cayenne said. Deputies believe they have the shooter in custody.

Deputies are trying to identify the victim and are looking for potential witnesses. There were other people inside the home, including two to three children and two to three adults, according to Sgt. Cayenne.

There were no signs of forced entry, Sgt. Cayenne said.

Other details of the man shot will be released after an autopsy is performed, according to Sgt. Cayenne.

Deputies said they do not believe anyone outside the residence is responsible for the shooting.