Shooting: one dead in New Town near Checkers by Kings Road

A man is dead Friday night from a shooting by Kings Road and Rushing Street, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Around 8:40 p.m. Friday, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a person shot near Checkers and Kings Road on the 1300 block of Rushing Street, JSO said.

Officers found a man in the driveway of a residence with gunshot wounds, police said. JFRD responded and took the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

JSO Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit responded and are on scene conducting an investigation, JSO said. They do not know the events that led to the shooting, but are actively canvassing the area in search of witnesses and surveillance cameras.