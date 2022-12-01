1800's shipwreck revealed on Little Talbot Island

Hurricanes Ian and Nicole exposed wooden beams of the shipwreck. Archeologist are working to narrow down the date of the ship and determine its identity.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A shipwreck has been revealed on the First Coast.

Wooded beams protrude out of the sand, the remnants of a ship from the 1800’s, according to Archaeologist Chuck Meide with the St. Augustine Lighthouse Archaeological Maritime Program.

They are investigating the wreckage this week, now that it has been exposed by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole on Little Talbot Island.

The wreck was first discovered in 1987, Meide said, and over the last 30 years, it was buried by sand and then exposed repeatedly.