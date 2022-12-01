x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

1800's shipwreck revealed on Little Talbot Island

Hurricanes Ian and Nicole exposed wooden beams of the shipwreck. Archeologist are working to narrow down the date of the ship and determine its identity.
Credit: Eric Wilson for First Coast News
Archeologist with LAMP measure a shipwreck that washed up on Little Talbot Island.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A shipwreck has been revealed on the First Coast.

Wooded beams protrude out of the sand, the remnants of a ship from the 1800’s, according to Archaeologist Chuck Meide with the St. Augustine Lighthouse Archaeological Maritime Program.

They are investigating the wreckage this week, now that it has been exposed by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole on Little Talbot Island.

The wreck was first discovered in 1987, Meide said, and over the last 30 years, it was buried by sand and then exposed repeatedly.

Meide hopes to narrow down the date of the ship to determine its identity.

Credit: Eric Wilson for First Coast News
Aerial view of the 1800's shipwreck on Little Talbot Island
Credit: Eric Wilson for First Coast News
Archeologist with LAMP measure a shipwreck that washed up on Little Talbot Island.
Credit: Eric Wilson for First Coast News
A shot from a drone of the 1800's shipwreck that washed up on Little Talbot Island.
Credit: LAMP
The bottom of a shipwreck from the 1800's that washed up on Little Talbot Island.
Credit: LAMP
This 1800's shipwreck washed up on Little Talbot Island
Credit: LAMP
Credit: Eric Wilson for First Coast News

   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Failed fire inspections not uncommon. Here's how to find out if where you live is safe

Before You Leave, Check This Out