Shipping company issues statement after vessel fire, explosion that injured 9 Jacksonville firefighters

Höegh Autoliners has issued a statement after a fire broke out aboard one of its vessels in Blount Island Thursday which led to the hospitalization of nine firefighters.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says all firefighters are in stable condition. Four of them are receiving treatment at the burn unit at Shands hospital.

"Höegh Autoliners would like to thank the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department who are in attendance at the scene, and currently working to contain the fire," the company said in a press release. "Our thoughts and prayers are with those firefighters and their families who were injured during this response."

Höegh said there were no injuries to any of the ship's 21 crew members, who have since been safely evacuated from the vessel.

The company also says there are no reports of any pollution but a safety zone has been established around the vessel as a precautionary measure.

"Höegh Autoliners has activated its emergency response team and is working closely with all necessary authorities to contain the incident," said the company. "Our priorities at this time are to secure the vessel and ensure the preservation of the local environment."

About 150 firefighters were onboard fighting the fire, which broke out around 4 p.m. It started on the seventh floor of the ship. All of the ship's crew members made it off the ship prior to the explosion and were accounted for, JFRD said.