Sherwood Forest neighbors upset about 5-3 vote from planning commissioners

Neighbors say the community already faces obstacles, and that a liquor store would cause more problems in the area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Last week, Sherwood Forest neighbors sat side-by-side at the Planning Commission meeting at City Hall in high hopes that a new liquor shop coming to a plaza on Soutel Drive would not be established in their community.

“This is major commercial area it solves CCG2 and it solves the city code of Jacksonville," said Paul Harden, representing liquor store owner.

The commissioners voted 5-3 and approved the waiver, that the owner of the liquor store requested to reduce the requiring minimum distance between the liquor license location and church or school from 500 feet to 401 feet.

“We’re trying to deal with the crime and dealing with city government. Certain nights in that neighborhood right in that sport we have criminal activity amongst young people, and we are trying to fix that," said a minister who lives nearby.

While neighbors didn’t want the liquor store in the community at all because they feel it would cause issues.