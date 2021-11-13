The five inmates are said to be extremely dangerous, and escaped in a stolen white vehicle around 11 p.m. Friday.

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Pulaski County deputies are searching for five inmates who escaped the jail around 11 p.m. Friday. Two of them are accused murderers, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Danny Brannen says U.S. Marshals, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia State Patrol, and multiple sheriff's offices in the area are assisting in the search.

Officers don't know where the men were headed, but Brannen thinks the inmates aren't in Hawkinsville anymore.

He says that at 11 p.m., the inmates are supposed to be locked down. At the time, only two jailers were working.

According to Brannen, a jailer was in a cell talking to an inmate when another inmate attacked one of the jailers.

The sheriff says the inmates told the jailer they were going to kill her, took her personal car keys, and attacked the other jailer.

He did not say which inmates were involved in the attack, but said they took a taser into the control room.

The jailers were not injured in the attack.

According to Captain Larry Jackson, the inmates were traveling in a stolen white, 2015 Kia Sedona -- the personal car of one of the jailers. The plate number is CMP-8628.

The inmates include Tyree Williams, who's charged with felony murder and home invasion for allegedly shooting a man in July 2020.

Also, Dennis Penix, who is accused of killing two men in 2017 in a drug deal gone bad.

The other three are Brandon Pooler, accused of child cruelty; Tyree Jackson, who's charged in car-break-ins; and Lewis Evans, accused of obstructing an officer.

Jackson said the inmates are extremely dangerous and said people should not to take action on their own.

Brannen says there are no leads at this time. Anyone with information on the case should call 911 or the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office at (478) 783-1212.

You can also call Hawkinsville Crimestoppers at 478-783-9255.